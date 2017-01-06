Jay Ajayi is the annual playoff participant to claim his team doesn't get respect

When you're scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs, chances are your offense is going to get less attention than your opponent. Ben Roethlisberger is a multiple-time Super Bowl winner and probable future Hall of Famer. Antonio Brown has been the best receiver in the league for the last few years. Le'Veon Bell might just be the best player in football, period. Those guys are going to get all the shine.

That's exactly what's happened in the week leading up to the Steelers-Dolphins wild-card game this weekend, and Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is not happy about it. His team "don't get no respect, no respect at all," he says, and that's not cool.

"We hear a lot of talk about the other team and who they have and the players that they have," Ajayi said, per the Miami Herald. "And it's kind of starting to get to me where you have to understand we have players too, you know? We have guys that are playing at a high level and are showcasing their abilities. And I think it's time people need to respect that we have players on our offense, too, and we can get some stuff done when we're on our game."

So let's do Ajayi a solid and give him and the Dolphins offense some respect (and we'll have more on Saturday, as part of our key matchups series).

Just in: Jay Ajayi is really good! He ran for 1,272 yards this season while making only 12 starts. He became the fourth player ever to run for 200-plus yards in consecutive games, then ran for 200-plus a third time later in the season. Among running backs with at least 100 carries, he led the NFL in yards after contact per attempt, per Pro Football Focus. He also led all NFL running backs in broken tackles.

Jarvis Landry is really good, too! He had 94 catches for 1,136 yards this season. In his first three years, he has 288 grabs for 3,051 yards. Nobody has ever had more than 288 catches in their first three NFL seasons. Only 20 players have had more than 3,051 yards. There were 81 receivers that were on the field for at least 550 snaps this season; Landry ranked third among them in both broken tackles and yards after catch.

And Miami's offensive line got much better after a slow start to the season! DeVante Parker had some huge games! Kenny Stills made some big plays down the field! Kenyan Drake was explosive when the Dolphins put the ball in his hands! Matt Moore looked competent filling in for Ryan Tannehill!

It's just that none of these guys are, ya know, Roethlisberger, Brown, or Bell. So they don't get quite as much attention. And really, that's OK. If the Dolphins beat the Steelers, plenty of people will be talking about Miami and its players.