Jay Cutler makes a lot of sense for the 49ers, assuming he doesn't retire

Jay Cutler has almost certainly played his last game for the Bears, and now the question becomes, where does he end up? Chicago has reportedly started the process of trying to trade the quarterback , but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora writes that nobody is trading for Cutler though there will be no shortage of suitors if he’s released and becomes a free agent.

One landing spot that makes a ton of sense: the 49ers, an organization in desperate need of a quarterback and where Kyle Shanahan was named the coach earlier this month. Shanahan’s father, Mike, drafted Cutler in 2006 when he was the Broncos’ coach, and the two almost reunited in Washington several years later.

(Off-the-wall theory: If Kirk Cousins ends up in San Francisco -- he also has a relationship with Kyle Shanahan -- maybe the Redskins replace him with Cutler.)

Back on Earth...

Here’s what La Canfora wrote earlier in the week:

The 49ers would make more sense for Cutler than some other quarterbacks linked to them (Matt Schaub? Seriously?). Keep in mind that new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan goes way back with Cutler, as Shanahan’s father Mike drafted him in the first round out of Vanderbilt.

Also worth remembering: New 49ers general manager John Lynch said earlier this year that the team might be interested in Cutler’s services.

“This is a guy, in my mind, that’s a once-in-every-15-year-type talent. He’s got that kind of skill,” Lynch said of Cutler during Super Bowl week. “I think he’ll grow into the other things. I sometimes think during this whole ordeal, they tried to paint him as a bad guy, but he’s not a bad guy at all. He’s got some growing up to do, but hopefully he learned something from this whole ordeal and offseason.”

One more twist: If Cutler could decide to just call it a career, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, who said Wednesday that “He’s one of several veterans who are still considering whether they want to play, whether they want to not play, retire, walk away.”

Cutler, 33, played in just five games last season because of injury, but in 2015, he ranked ninth in value per play among all quarterbacks, according to Football Outsiders, which was better than Matthew Stafford and league MVP Cam Newton. But that was the anomaly for Cutler, who regularly put up replacement-level numbers during his Chicago career.