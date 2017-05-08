Jay Cutler offers to counsel Mike Glennon on how to handle the Trubisky situation

Jay Cutler was replaced by Mike Glennon, but the former Bears quarterback and current TV analyst for Fox doesn't sound bitter about it. In fact, Cutler is more than willing to help Glennon.

During a recent interview with ESPN Radio's "Waddle and Silvy," Cutler offered to counsel Glennon through what he called a "really tough spot." Cutler, of course, was referring to the Bears' decision to draft Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.

"He's in a really tough spot," Cutler said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "He signed on for kinda something completely different than he's into right now. If he wants to have that conversation with me, I'm more than happy to help him."

In that same interview, Cutler also advised the Bears to let Trubisky sit behind Glennon and provided some additional details behind that infamous nude picture that surfaced on Instagram. But let's stick with his comments above, because they're noteworthy for a couple of reasons.

For one, let's finally toss aside the notion that Cutler was never a good teammate. If this doesn't convince you, I'm not sure what ever will. Cutler has no reason to help the guy who is replacing him, yet he is. He said that he already has Glennon's phone number. He added that he kept a lot of his Bears gear and is excited to be a fan of the team again after growing up as one. Cutler didn't sound like he holds any bitterness toward the Bears or his replacement. He sounded ... mature.

Two, Cutler can actually probably help Glennon. Remember: When Cutler entered the league in 2006, he was a first-round pick of the Broncos, a team that already had an entrenched starter in Jake Plummer. Eventually, Cutler replaced Plummer midway through his rookie year. His perspective is obviously a bit different than Glennon's given their roles are reversed, but Cutler can offer help as Glennon deals with feelings of betrayal.

Remember: Cutler also dealt with a form of betrayal during that whole Josh McDaniels fiasco. He handled that by asking for a trade, which led to him landing in Chicago, but a year ago Cutler admitted that he could've handled it differently.

"We all become a little wiser," Cutler told the Chicago Tribune in January 2016. "Now I take a little more time to process things. In Denver, when it went down and I [asked for a trade], it was more of a reaction instead of thinking about it and saying, 'Do I really want to go through with this and pit myself versus [former Broncos coach] Josh [McDaniels] and Denver?' If I was in that situation now, it might play out differently. But as you get older and having Kristin and the boys [Camden and Jaxon] and now a daughter [Saylor], there's a lot more to think about. It's not just you. Having kids helps you realize how selfish you can be as a person, rather quickly. These have all been things I haven't mastered, but I'm definitely more aware of."

If anything, Cutler can help Glennon move past what happened on draft night. For what it's worth, the Bears have maintained all along that Glennon -- not Trubisky -- will be the team's starter this year.

Meanwhile, as Glennon deals with the pressure of holding off Trubisky, Cutler will begin the transition to the broadcasting booth. And oh yeah, he'll call the Bears third preseason game, so he'll have a chance to make his opinions on the quarterback controversy publicly known.

If you think Cutler wouldn't dare speak so openly and honestly on TV, well, this is Jay "Don't Care" Cutler we're talking about.