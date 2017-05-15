Jay Gruden on Kirk Cousins: ‘He’s gonna be here this season, and that’s all I care about’

For the second straight season, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was unable to come to a long-term agreement on a contract by the start of free agency, and was instead given the franchise tag.

He played out the 2016 season on the tag, which was worth $19,953,000, all of it guaranteed. He clearly seemed to think that his performance merited a new long-term contract, but once again an agreement could not be reached. If the sides don't reach one by the July 15 franchise tag deadline, he'll make $23,943,600 on a one-year deal in 2017 after signing his tender earlier this offseason.

Because the two sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract, though, rumors about Cousins' future persisted through the offseason -- many of them connecting him to former Washington assistant Kyle Shanahan, who recently took over as the coach of the 49ers. That obviously has not happened, but there's still speculation that it might happen next year, because Cousins' franchise tag value would skyrocket if Washington wanted to use it for the third straight season.

Coach Jay Gruden isn't concerned about any of that, though. All he cares about is right now. And right now, Cousins is his quarterback.

"My approach, really: I'm not gonna be concerned about it," Gruden said, per the Washington Post. "I know he's gonna be here this season, and that's all I care about."

Cousins has been the unquestioned starter for two years and he has set a host of team records while working with Gruden, who is apparently confident there will be even more growth in 2017.

"Whatever happens, happens with him and his agent and our organization," he said. "He has got two good years under his belt in our system, and I think it's gonna be very good for him. You're gonna see major growth from him again."

Gruden has a bit of job security under his belt after having signed a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through 2020. That's a full three seasons beyond the length of Cousins' deal, and the quarterback situation could be entirely up in the air if Cousins walks out the door. Gruden is likely focused on getting the team to the playoffs, though. Washington has made just one trip in his three seasons at the helm, and has a 21-26-1 record overall.

If he pushes Cousins to the heights he seems to think are possible, it could solve both problems at once. If Cousins has another excellent season and leads the team to the playoffs, maybe the team lavishes him with an extension after that, and all this consternation can be forgotten.