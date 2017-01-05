Jaylon Smith says he could've played at 'elite level' during Cowboys' playoff run

When the Cowboys used a second-round pick to select Jaylon Smith, they knew that there was a decent chance he would miss the entire season due to a nerve issue in his injured knee. But the Cowboys always held out hope -- at least publicly -- that they would rebound from a 4-12 season by making the playoffs and that Smith would's debut would come during their postseason run.

That won't happen. Though the Cowboys hold the top seed in the NFC, they moved Smith to injured reserve last month, officially ending his season.

But according to Smith, he could've played at an "elite level" during the playoffs with a brace.

"I think I could have played and competed at an elite level," Smith said Tuesday, per The Dallas Morning News. "But with us coming together and realizing the situation with the nerve coming back, we're going to be patient and trust God's timing."

Smith made it clear that his nerve is "regenerating," saying that it "feels like it's coming back."

"Yeah, it's regenerating," Smith said. "It's just a thing that you have to have patience. I'm going to continue to do everything I'm asked and controlling what I can control and we're going to take our time with it."

The initial reaction from the Cowboys fanbase might be regretting Smith's move to injured reserve instead of letting him contribute during what they're hoping is a Super Bowl run, but Smith is right about being patient. He hasn't played meaningful football since last January, when he tore his ACL and MCL in Notre Dame's bowl game. It seems unlikely that he'd be able to successfully make his debut in the playoffs against top competition.

Obviously, though, this is great news for a team that already boasts the league's best rookie duo in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Before Smith's injury, he was viewed as a top-10 prospect. If the Cowboys can add him next year, they'll essentially get a bonus top-10 pick after winning 13 games.

That'll be an important thing for Cowboys nation to remember when they inevitably lose to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.