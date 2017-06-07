Jaylon Smith's range of movement is impressing during Cowboys OTA drills
The second year linebacker missed all of 2016 due to a nerve issue in his knee
Former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith has had a rough road to the NFL that has been met with a few detours.
After suffering an injury against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl mere months before he was expected to be a top-10 draft pick (and rekindling a national debate on playing bowl games in the process), Smith saw his stock fall drastically. He was eventually drafted 34th overall by the Cowboys, who put their hopes on the star linebacker regaining his mobility and becoming the player that he was expected to before the injury.
It's been a long and arduous road back for Smith since then. Reports on his injury have been all over the map. The knee was experiencing a nerve problem that as recently as March seemed to be stalling.
Since then, however, it's been nothing but good news coming out of the Cowboys' camp. A video was released Wednesday of Smith performing drills during OTAs, which is the weekly dose of renewed vigor that Cowboys fans need to believe that they got the steal of the 2016 draft. Smith still has a long road ahead of him, as obviously doing drills is nothing compared to the physicality of playing an NFL game, but it is still good to see Smith up and moving.
Smith watched the Cowboys go 13-3 in the 2016 season before losing in the divisional round to the Green Bay Packers, and if he comes back 100 percent (or even 80 percent, with his talent), their defense will only get better. In April, it was reported that there was a "great opportunity for full nerve regeneration." None of the extensive rehabilitation of Smith's knee will mean anything if he can't play, but the Cowboys seem intent upon going about getting him ready "the right way."
An injury such as this can't be rushed into healing, but a little bit of optimism has never hurt anyone. Hopefully the reports around Smith stay positive as the season draws closer, and he can contribute to the Cowboys in the near future.
