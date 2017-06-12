Jeremy Maclin is reportedly expected to make a decision on his new team Monday
Maclin visited the Bills and Ravens last week and is expected to choose Monday
After taking free agent visits last week, Jeremy Maclin is close to finding a new team. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Maclin is expected to make a decision on his new team Monday.
Maclin visited the Bills and Ravens last week after being released by the Chiefs two years into a five-year, $55 million contract the week before. Maclin struggled with injuries and inconsistency last year, catching just 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He'd hauled in 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight scores during his first season in Kansas City.
The Bills have more available cap room than the Ravens with which to sign Maclin, and they also have both his former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy and former Chiefs wide receivers coach David Culley. While McCoy is recruiting Maclin to Buffalo, Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is trying to sell him on Baltimore.
The Ravens have arguably just as big a need for a top passing game target, though, after Joe Flacco's No. 1 weapon -- tight end Dennis Pitta -- was lost to injury and then released. SportsLine's odds on Maclin's next team have the Ravens as a surprise favorite.
Maclin is still 29 years old and, if healthy, should be able to contribute as one of his new team's top two wideouts. As Rapoport mentioned, his decision will likely have a domino effect on the situation of Jets receiver Eric Decker, who the team is reportedly looking to trade. Whoever misses out on Maclin figures to have some level of interest in acquiring Decker as a backup.
