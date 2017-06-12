Jeremy Maclin spurns Bills, agrees to two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens

After less than two weeks, Jeremy Maclin's surprising free-agency tour has already come to an end. The wide receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Ravens, the team announced Monday. The Ravens were one of just two teams that Maclin visited during his brief free agency.

The 29-year-old receiver also visited with Buffalo before signing with the Ravens. LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor both tried to recruit Maclin to Bills, but apparently, they didn't do enough.

The Bills apparently came in third place in the Maclin sweepstakes. According to ESPN.com, Maclin's decision came down to the Ravens and Eagles.

The addition of Maclin is a huge get for the Ravens, who have lost three of their top five receivers from 2016. Since the end of last season, the team has lost Steve Smith (retirement), tight end Dennis Pitta (released after injuring his hip) and Kamar Aiken (signed with the Colts).

Before the addition of Maclin, the only two established receiving threats on the Ravens roster were Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman. The Ravens didn't beef up their receiving corps during the draft or free agency, which made the Maclin signing all the more imperative after the Chiefs surprisingly cut him.

Kansas City decided to part ways with Maclin on June 2 in a move that was so surprising, it shocked Maclin.

Crazy business this is...appreciate y'all #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) June 2, 2017

The Chiefs cut Maclin despite the fact that he was just two years into a five-year, $55 million contract he had signed before the 2015 season. Although Maclin struggled with injuries last season, the receiver did put up huge numbers during his first season in Kansas City, catching 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015.

Before his two years in Kansas City, Maclin spent the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia.

As for the Ravens, just because they signed Maclin doesn't necessarily mean they're done trying to beef up their receiving unit. According to ESPN.com, the team is still looking at the possibility of adding Eric Decker.

The Jets have made it clear they're looking to dump Decker and the Ravens are one of the few teams that have contacted the Jets about the possibility of trading for the 30-year-old receiver, who played in only three games last season.