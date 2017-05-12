Jerry Jones envisions an even bigger role for Ezekiel Elliott in second season

Only 13 times in NFL history has a rookie touched the ball more than Ezekiel Elliott did last season. Elliott toted the rock 322 times for the Dallas Cowboys during his first season, and added 32 catches. He racked up 1,994 total yards and 16 touchdowns with those 354 touches.

If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets his way, Zeke will be even more involved next season, specifically in the air attack.

"He really is problematic for defenses in the passing game, and certainly every time we can get him the ball, I feel good about it," Jones said, per ESPN.com.

Elliott caught 55 passes during his two years as a starter at Ohio State, an average of just south of two catches per game. He actually caught more passes per game in the NFL, with his 32 grabs coming in 15 starts for an average of 2.1 per contest. His lone receiving touchdown came on an 83-yard screen pass against the Steelers, which doubled as one of the best instances of downfield blocking all season.

He has the kind of explosion to reach the end zone from everywhere on the field, and certainly getting him the football out in open space rather than between the tackles would help save some of the routine pounding that a running back takes.

Elliott himself acknowledged there's a bit of a crowd in the passing attack. "We got a lot of guys that can catch the football," he said. "So I don't know if that's exactly going to happen. But it may."

Whether he gets more chances to contribute in the passing game or not, the Cowboys seem unlikely to cut back on his share of the carries too much, given that the run game is the distinct focus of their offense. If Zeke puts together a season like he did as a rookie, when he led the NFL in rushing yards, the Cowboys will be just fine no matter how many passes he hauls in.