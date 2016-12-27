Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott 'will play a lot,' can still break Eric Dickerson's record

The Cowboys' decision to rest Ezekiel Elliott for the final quarter of their 42-21 win over the Lions on Monday night severely hurt his chances to break Eric Dickerson's rookie rushing record. In 1983, Dickerson rushed for 1,808 yards. With one game to play, Elliott sits at 1,631 rushing yards.

Still, Dallas' call made sense, given the game was out of reach and the Cowboys will need him during their playoff run. And, it's now worth wondering how much Elliott will see the field Sunday, when the Cowboys take on the Eagles in a meaningless game.

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Elliott "will play a lot" and might even get his shot to break the record. At least that's what he told 105.3 the Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station.

"We'll see how it goes," Jones said, per USA Today. "He certainly will play and will play a lot, but you can never tell. He might find a good running situation up there and he may approach that record."

It still seems unlikely. For one, Elliott needs 178 yards to break the record. And if the Cowboys jump all over the Eagles as expected, they shouldn't hesitate to insert Darren McFadden as their lead back. If we're being completely honest, it might not be wise to play Elliott at all. Just ask the Raiders, whose Super Bowl aspirations are over after Derek Carr lost his season to a broken fibula.

Even Elliott says would understand.

"I always want to be out there but I know there's a bigger purpose, there's a bigger purpose for this season," Elliott said. "You don't want to risk anything. That's not really my call to make. I'm going to trust my coaching staff."

The Cowboys, though, aren't talking like they're planning on resting their starters.

"If you start to pull back and pull back, you lose some of what you built up over all these weeks, and it makes you vulnerable," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, per NFL Network's Michael Silver. "We don't want to do that. We want to go after it."

At 13-2, the Cowboys are the clear front-runners in the NFC. But one injury to Elliott would make them vulnerable. The problem with resting Elliott entirely is that the Cowboys have a first-round bye, which means he would face a lengthy gap before their first playoff game. And it certainly sounds like the Cowboys are more worried about losing momentum than a season-ending injury.

The Cowboys aren't the only team wrestling with the question of sitting or playing their starters. On Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick indicated that he won't rest his starters this weekend.