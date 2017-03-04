Jerry Jones likens Dak Prescott to Peyton Manning, won't rule out Romo returning

Jerry Jones sure loves his quarterbacks.

On Saturday, the Cowboys owner spent some time talking up Dak Prescott, his second-year quarterback who just won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and making sure pundits don’t assume that Tony Romo will be leaving Dallas this offseason.

Let’s start with Prescott. Jones compared him to Peyton Manning, saying he expects “dramatic improvement” from Year 1 to Year 2.

Jerry Jones compared Dak Prescott's work ethic to Peyton Manning. Predicts "dramatic improvement" from Dak going forward. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2017

In Prescott’s rookie season, he completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions for a 104.9 passer rating. He added 282 yards and six scores on the ground. So, he was already a resounding success in his first year, meaning if he does undergo that “dramatic improvement,” he might turn into one of the best quarterbacks in all of football.

With that being said, if Prescott really does work as hard as Manning did, then how come we still haven’t seen him pictured like this?

Only Peyton Manning would wear a helmet in a hot tub… pic.twitter.com/Inj5VVJkLB — Chris Gulan (@cgulan15) December 12, 2013

As for Jones’ comments about Romo, he told the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. that there is no truth to the rumors involving Romo and a three-team trade with the 49ers and Redskins. He also refused to admit that the Cowboys are definitely moving on from Romo this offseason.

“I have not ruled out the possibility of him being a part of the Cowboys at all,” Jones said, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys might not have ruled it out entirely, but the most likely scenario still sees the team parting ways with him. Romo deserves a chance to spend the last couple years of his career as a starter, and with Prescott locked in as the Cowboys’ QB1, that won’t happen in Dallas.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Texans, Broncos, 49ers, and Rams appear to make up the list of Romo’s likely destinations.