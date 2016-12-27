Jerry Jones now wants to keep Tony Romo on the Cowboys' bench

When Tony Romo went down with a back injury in the preseason, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the veteran quarterback would regain his job when healthy. That was before any of us knew just how good rookie Dak Prescott was going to be. Now, four months later, Prescott is the clear No. 1, a reality even Jones has come to grips with.

On the heels of a convincing 42-21 win over the Lions, a game in which Prescott was an efficient 15 of 20 for 212 yards and three touchdowns, and with one meaningless game in the regular season remaining, Jones said there are no plans to get Romo back onto the field.

And why not?

"Because I don't like the circumstance it would come under, which would be injury," Jones said, via ESPN.com.

Jones added that there were no plans to play Romo against the Lions, even though the game was well in hand late, and some fans were chanting, "We want Romo!"

"We don't feel like that any game we'd get for him that him stepping out there running a few plays or series would be worth the risk," Jones explained.

So why no plans to rest Prescott next week against the Eagles, like other teams with their playoff fates decided will do?

"Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what's now in his computer that wasn't there before tonight in terms of working with Dez [Bryant] in terms of executing the offense," Jones said. "With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much as experience as he can when we get in the playoffs."

Prescott agreed.

"I want to play every game," the rookie said. "I want to keep the momentum going. Any reps I can get is making myself better."

It's hard to imagine the Cowboys (13-2) would be any better with Romo under center, whether for the entire season or something less than that. And while there is still much to be decided in the 2016 season, things will really get interesting in the offseason, when the Cowboys and the 36-year-old Romo will have some decisions to make about his future in Dallas.