Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence investigation: NFL's found nothing

At NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual state of the league press conference last month, he revealed that there was “no timetable” for the investigation into Ezekiel Elliott to wrap up. If the NFL eventually discovers that Elliott violated its domestic abuse policy, it could levy a suspension.

But, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the NFL’s investigators still haven’t found anything. Via the Dallas Morning News:

Would Jones be surprised if something new was found during the investigation? “There is just nothing,” he responded. “I know I would have heard about it. I would have the information if there were something. I know that.”

Jones also said that he hasn’t heard anything new regarding the status of the investigation.

“Absolutely nothing anywhere that indicates anything other than what they told us when we left training camp,” Jones said, “and that is that they have no cause.”

The allegations against Elliott originated last July when TMZ reportedly obtained a police report. In that report, a female accuser told police that “she was assaulted by Elliott,” who denied the accusations. Then in November, USA Today reported that Elliott and the same woman were involved in another alleged domestic violence incident in February 2016.

In all, there are five allegations of domestic abuse against Elliott, as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported back in October:

No charges were brought against Elliott on any of the five complaints after the prosecutor’s office determined “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.”

“I am not putting any pressure on our investigators,” Goodell said last month. “We have highly trained, highly skilled people and we don’t put time limits on those decisions. We want them to be thorough, fair, to come to the right conclusions and notify me from there. At this point, there is no timetable.”

Elliott rushed for an NFL-high 1,631 yards in his first season as a pro, helping the Cowboys post a 13-3 record and reach the postseason.