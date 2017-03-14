Jerry Jones praises DeMarcus Ware; Cowboys to reportedly offer 1-day deal
Jones called Ware one of the most dominant, dynamic Cowboys in history
Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos star DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement on Monday. One of the best pass-rushers in NFL history, Ware’s decision was met with great fanfare across the football world as former coaches, teammates and opponents alike showered him with deserved praise.
Also getting in on the praise was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who showed how much admiration he has for Ware and the contributions Ware made to the team during his nine years in Dallas.
“DeMarcus was everything we could have ever wanted in a player, a person and a representative of the Cowboys organization,” Jones said, per the Cowboys’ official website. “He was one of the most dominant NFL players at his position in his era, and he was one of the most dynamic players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. We wish nothing but the best for DeMarcus and his family, and we appreciate and respect his contributions to the NFL and to our team.”
Ware is indeed one of the best players to come through the building since Jones took over the Cowboys in 1989, as evidenced by the 117 sacks he racked up in nine seasons with a star on his helmet. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Cowboys are reportedly trying to get him to agree to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the team.
Ware won the only Super Bowl of his career with the Broncos, but he is undoubtedly still more closely associated with Dallas, where he had his best seasons. Dallas released him as a cap casualty ahead of the 2014 season and he went on to have three more productive years with the Broncos while the Cowboys struggled to find a pass rush. It had been lightly rumored that he might return to Dallas for the 2017 season, but he decided to retire instead. It would’ve been a fitting end to his career if things came full circle and he played one last year with the Boys, but a one-day deal that allows him to officially with the franchise that gave him his start wouldn’t be a bad fallback option.
