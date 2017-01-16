Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott was second-best player in epic QB duel
Jones is proud of his rookie QB and knows the Cowboys didn't lose because of him
For the second time in three years, the Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The circumstances were different this time, with the Cowboys staging an epic comeback after going down 21-3 and falling victim to an incredible throw-and-catch instead of a controversial call, but the end result was the same.
Afterward, owner and general manager Jerry Jones had a lot to say. One subject he obviously touched on was the Cowboys' quarterback situation. He stated before the game that the team was not afraid to turn to Tony Romo if it had to, but after the loss he replied, "No, I didn't think about that," when asked if he had any thoughts of making a switch from Dak Prescott when the team went down 21-3.
Jones was so impressed with Prescott's effort that he said the rookie was the second-best player on the field. The best guy just happened to be Green Bay's future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was the second-best player on the field _ the only better one just happened to play QB for the opponent— Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 16, 2017
And well, yeah, that's probably true. You could make an argument that Dez Bryant, with his nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, was the second-best player on the field, but that doesn't really seem like it was Jones' point here.
His point was Prescott played really well, which he did. The kid completed 24 of 38 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and a pick, and he brought the Cowboys back from 18 points down to tie the game, then led another field goal drive with under two minutes left to tie it again. Did he make a couple mistakes? You bet. Nobody's perfect. Dak played really well overall.
But Rodgers was just breathing fire all afternoon and the Cowboys couldn't stop him, not even with 12 seconds left when he was rolling to his off side to uncork a bullet down the sideline. That, more than anything Prescott did or didn't do, is why the Cowboys came up short.
