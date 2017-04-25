Jerry Jones says he doesn't look in mirrors, has more to offer now than 25 years ago

Jerry Jones might be 74 years old, but the man who bought the Cowboys in February 1989 not only shows no signs of slowing down, he feels like he's better now than ever.

"I have just got a lot more to offer today than I did 25 years ago," Jones, who also serves as the Cowboys' general manager, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. recently. "I'm not bragging. I am just saying it's from sheer input. And I'm thankful I have got the health and thankful that I've got the enthusiasm. I should be better. Not only should I be better in the draft room, but I should be better in almost any aspect."

It certainly helps that the Cowboys are coming off their best season since 2007 and head into the summer with the NFL's best offensive line and standouts in wide receiver Dez Bryant, running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott. This group is positioned to be very good for a very long time, and Jones has helped cultivate that success.

He's also one of the league's most powerful owners, playing a critical role in getting the Rams to Los Angeles and the Raiders to Las Vegas. Hill goes so far as to call Jones "the league's de facto commissioner with more sway than NFL commissioner Roger Goodell."

"It became apparent to me so quick that what was good for Oakland could be good for the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said. "Or what was good for the Rams could be good for the Cowboys. Or what was good for Carolina could be good for the Cowboys."

In February, as an acknowledgement of his contributions to the game, Jones was elected to the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So what's the secret to Jones' getting-better-as-he-gets-older success?

"One of the things I don't do is I don't look in mirrors because I think I look like you do," he explained to Hill. "I think I can do the same thing you can do out there. ... What is amazing to me, I have never felt like I have worked a day in the last 28, 29 years. I'm not patronizing you guys, but I'm having fun right now."

Jones will be having even more fun if the Cowboys can find in this week's draft the elite pass rusher they so desperately lacked last season. According to the latest round of CBSSports.com mock drafts, that's exactly what will happen; Charles Harris and Takkarist McKinley are the favorites to end up in Big D.