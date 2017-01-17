Jerry Jones says the Cowboys actually underestimated Aaron Rodgers

The Cowboys lost to the Packers on Sunday because Jared Cook made a remarkable sideline catch in the final seconds. They lost because Mason Crosby drilled two field goals from more than 50 yards out in the final minutes. They lost because of their sloppy play in the early going.

They also lost -- and this is the main reason -- because Aaron Rodgers went full Aaron Rodgers on them, especially in the first half. He's the reason why the Cowboys faced an early 21-3 deficit and never took the lead after their 3-0 advantage in the first quarter. Now, we might know why the Cowboys had so much difficulty against Rodgers early on before offering some resistance late in the game.

According to Jerry Jones, his team underestimated Rodgers, which led to the slow start. At least that's what he told 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio Station.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan contributed some of Cowboys' slow start to "underestimating a little what we were up against in Rodgers." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2017

Obviously Rodgers lit up the Cowboys for other reasons (like, you know, the fact that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football), but it's pretty incredible to hear the Cowboys owner admit that his team actually underestimated him, because it makes no sense whatsoever.

During the Packers' six-game winning streak to finish the season, Rodgers threw 15 touchdowns and zero picks. In the wild-card win over the Giants, he tossed four touchdowns without an interception, which means he entered Sunday's game with 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his previous seven games. There really wasn't any reason to underestimate him and there still isn't.

It's interesting, though, that the Cowboys' defense tightened after the Packers' opening series of the second half, which put them in a 28-13 hole. The Cowboys actually knotted up the score at 28-28. They eventually surrendered two field goals in the final minutes, which doomed them, but both of those kicks came from beyond 50 yards. They did a much better job down the stretch after looking completely helpless for most of the game. Maybe that had to do with their mentality or maybe it had to do with Rod Marinelli making adjustments. Maybe it was a combination of the two.

Anyway, the Falcons likely won't repeat the Cowboys' mistake, but that doesn't mean the Falcons will fare any better, because -- again -- Rodgers doesn't really need a team to underestimate him to torch the opposition. In his past eight games, he's thrown 21 touchdowns and one pick.