Jets' blowout losses not expected to cost Bowles, Mccagnan their jobs

Jets owner Woody Johnson, though unhappy with this season after his team nearly making the playoffs in 2015, has implied to others that he does not intend to make sweeping offseason changes despite recent blowout losses, league sources said. Johnson wants to continue seeing his current regime -- first-time coach Todd Bowles and first-time general manager Mike Maccagnan -- continue to grow in 2017, though there could be other staff changes.

It remains to be seen if offensive coordinator Chan Gailey -- who thrived a year ago with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick but struggled mightily this season -- will be back in 2017, and the regression of the secondary has prompted additional concern. But with one game left against the Bills, Johnson does not intend to fire his coach or general manager. The team will have to show progress next season, and particular attention will be paid to locating a starting quarterback for 2017 with the feeling that player is not on this roster.

But Johnson just went through coaching and GM search two years ago and endured an arduous campaign to find a general manager prior to that, and continuing to blow up his organization every two years doesn't do much to restore value to the jobs or give the impression candidates will get sufficient time to turn the club around.