Jets' Brandon Marshall is sick of everyone talking about Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl again, so of course there has been plenty of talk already this week about the genius of Bill Belichick. The cantankerous Patriots leader is arguably the best coach in football history, so it's not exactly a surprise that he's getting a bunch of attention.

Jets wideout Brandon Marshall, though, thinks Belichick might get too much love.

"I'm so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick," Marshall said on Showtime's "Inside the NFL." "Yes, he is great. The reason why I'm so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick is because they think he does everything and he's the only one in the building that's working. They have a defensive coordinator by the name of Matt Patricia in New England, who's awesome. He has the best third-down defense, and it's not because of statistics. It's because of the creativity."

All due respect to Marshall, but I don't think there's anyone that thinks Belichick is the only one in the building that's working. That's why his assistant coaches get interviews and jobs all around the league and why Josh McDaniels and Patricia were hot names on the coaching market again this year. Charlie Weis, Romeo Crennel, Bill O'Brien, McDaniels, Eric Mangini, Nick Saban, Kirk Ferentz and others have all gotten head coaching jobs in the pros or college; and that's just the coaching branch of the tree.

There's no doubt that Patricia has done a great job with this Patriots defense, getting a somewhat maligned unit to rank No. 1 in scoring throughout the season and doing an even better job in the playoffs. But Belichick also reassigned and promoted Patricia four different times before he became the defensive coordinator, as he worked his way from offensive coaching assistant to assistant offensive line coach to linebackers coach to safeties coach before being put in charge of the defense. Patricia was also an aeronautical engineering major whose only experience at the time he was hired was as a graduate assistant at several colleges. It takes some foresight to hire a guy like that and help develop him into the excellent coach he now is.

All of which is a long way of saying, it's hard to disentangle the success of Belichick from that of his assistants, but the same is true the other way around as well.