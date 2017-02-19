Jets' Darrelle Revis due in court Thursday on aggravated assault charges

Darrelle Revis is due in court later this week, and he’s retained the services of a high-powered lawyer to represent him. According to the Associated Press, Revis has a court date scheduled for Thursday on criminal charges stemming from a fight that left two men unconscious. The New York Post reports that Revis has hired Robert Del Greco Jr., an attorney in Pittsburgh that has represented several Steelers players and other athletes involved in legal troubles in Allegheny County, to represent him in the case.

Revis faces charges including robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy, and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety described as follows:

On Sunday, February 12 at approximately 2:43 a.m., Zone 3 Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. 23rd and E. Carson streets for a report that two males had been knocked unconscious. According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native Darrell[e] Revis, a cornerback in the NFL. He asked if the man was Darrell[e] Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Blaine Jones, a lawyer that Revis had also retained in the case, made the following statement on Revis’ behalf:

Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side [a neighborhood in Pittsburgh] that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.

Revis later turned himself in and was released on bond prior to his court date. The Jets have had no comment beyond stating that they are aware of the incident and say they have spoken to Revis. Meanwhile, an NFL spokesman stated that the league is “looking into” the alleged altercation, according to Pro Football Talk.