Jets' Darrelle Revis turns himself in to police after robbery, assault charges

Following the incident that allegedly left two men unconcious, Darrelle Revis turned himself in to police Friday night. The Jets cornerback is facing multiple charges, including robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

ESPN’s Coley Harvey captured footage of Revis arriving at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building. Revis did not answer any questions.

Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jetspic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017

The incident involving Revis occurred last weekend. Here’s how the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety described what happened:

On Sunday, February 12 at approximately 2:43 a.m., Zone 3 Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. 23rd and E. Carson streets for a report that two males had been knocked unconscious. According to the investigation, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning was walking along E. Carson Street when he spotted a male who resembled Aliquippa native Darrell[e] Revis, a cornerback in the NFL. He asked if the man was Darrell[e] Revis and he confirmed that he was. The male began recording the interaction on his cellphone and continued following Revis. At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video. Another 21-year-old male from Ross Township attempted to help the 22-year-old retrieve the cellphone. Revis then tossed the phone onto the roadway. A verbal argument followed. A male came to assist Revis. Both the 22-year-old and the 21-year-old state they were punched then remember waking up to talk to police. Witnesses state the two were unconscious for about 10 minutes. The Officers viewed the cellphone video and confirmed that the person was Revis. Charges pending against the 31-year-old Revis to include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

However, Revis’ lawyer claimed that Revis was “physically assaulted” and that he “feared for his safety.” Here’s his statement, via CBS Pittsburgh:

Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side [a neighborhood in Pittsburgh] that he is in the process of developing. Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors. Mr. Revis was not arrested after this incident. Mr. Revis sought medical attention as a result of the aforementioned attack.

The Jets are aware of the incident and say they have spoken to Revis. Meanwhile, the NFL is “looking into” the alleged altercation, according to Pro Football Talk.

So, Revis faces an uncertain future both legally and in terms of his football career. Once one of the best cornerbacks in the game, Revis’ level of play has declined substantially in the past year, leading many to believe that his days with the Jets are over. The Jets can save roughly $9 million if they cut him this offseason, according to Spotrac.

But this incident also calls into question his future in the NFL altogether. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Thursday night that many NFL executives are wondering if Revis will retire if the Jets cut him.

Plenty of NFL execs already figured NYJJ inevitable release of Revis would trigger his retirement. He's not one to play on prove-it deal... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 17, 2017 Given his pending legal issues in Pittsburgh, however they turn out, even more wondering if this will be the end for him in the NFL.... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 17, 2017 Revis made tremendous money his entire career and had $6M guar coming to him from NYJ regardless. Though this incident could compromise that — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 17, 2017

Revis, 31, is from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and played collegiately at Pittsburgh. The Jets drafted him in the first round in 2007. Revis departed New York in 2013 to play for the Buccaneers and Patriots (winning a Super Bowl with the team in February 2015) before returning to the Jets for the past two years. In his career, he has been voted first-team All-Pro four times.

This past season, Revis allowed a 104.2 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.