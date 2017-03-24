Jets GM: McCown still has good football left, but isn't necessarily our starter
The Jets are also still interested in trading down to acquire more picks
Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!
There are few teams in football with a more depressing quarterback situation than the New York Jets. Incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the free agent market, and the Jets don’t want him back.
2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty first learned how to identify defensive fronts last offseason, and he learned it from “Madden.” That was before he completed 56.4 percent of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and seven picks before being unceremoniously benched by Todd Bowles. 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg was apparently so disappointing that an unnamed Jets coach said he “ couldn’t hit the ocean ” with the football.
Recently-signed 37-year-old Josh McCown, he of the 78.2 career passer rating, currently looks like the team’s best option under center. General manager Mike Maccagnan obliquely alluded to that while talking about the team’s quarterback situation this Friday. He stopped short, however, of naming McCown the team’s starter, instead deferring to coach Todd Bowles on the subject.
Maccagnan also again reiterated that he is open to moving down in the draft in order to acquire more picks, though not necessarily in the first round.
The Jets have been connected to a couple of the draft’s top quarterback prospects in Mitchell Trubisky (they reportedly have a “crush” on him and sent six people to his workout) and Deshaun Watson (they met with him at the combine), so it’s possible they are thinking about adding a passer with that No. 6 pick and then acquiring more selections by trading back in the second and/or third rounds. Doing so would give them their quarterback of the future and allow them to fill the many holes on their roster in the later rounds.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Redskins sign Brian Quick
Quick never started more than eight games in a season during his five years with the Rams
-
Panthers player quits Twitter for good
The former Vikings first-round pick found now joy in social media
-
Redskins want to opt out of 'Color Rush'
The Redskins aren't fans of their 'Color Rush' look
-
Browns star likes Mitchell Trubisky best
If it's one thing the Browns need it's a franchise quarterback
-
Bears sign Sanchez, no first-round QB?
Chicago's quarterback plan is an interesting one
-
Panthers lock up RB Stewart until 2018
Stewart turned 30 on Tuesday and is entering his 10th NFL season
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre