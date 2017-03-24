Jets GM: McCown still has good football left, but isn't necessarily our starter

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

There are few teams in football with a more depressing quarterback situation than the New York Jets. Incumbent starter Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the free agent market, and the Jets don’t want him back.

2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty first learned how to identify defensive fronts last offseason, and he learned it from “Madden.” That was before he completed 56.4 percent of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and seven picks before being unceremoniously benched by Todd Bowles. 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg was apparently so disappointing that an unnamed Jets coach said he “ couldn’t hit the ocean ” with the football.

Recently-signed 37-year-old Josh McCown, he of the 78.2 career passer rating, currently looks like the team’s best option under center. General manager Mike Maccagnan obliquely alluded to that while talking about the team’s quarterback situation this Friday. He stopped short, however, of naming McCown the team’s starter, instead deferring to coach Todd Bowles on the subject.

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan on new QB Josh McCown: "We still think he has the ability to play and perform from a talent standpoint." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

Maccagnan would not say that McCown will be the Jets' starter in 2017. He deferred that question to Todd Bowles. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

More Mike Maccagnan on the 37-year-old McCown: "I still think he has good football left in him." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

Mike Maccagnan said it's "highly unlikely" the Jets would sign another free agent QB. They "potentially" could draft one, though. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

Maccagnan also again reiterated that he is open to moving down in the draft in order to acquire more picks, though not necessarily in the first round.

Mike Maccagnan says Jets are still hoping to acquire more draft picks, but indicates he might not be interested in dealing back from #6 ... — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

Said Maccagnan: "We actually feel pretty good with the sixth pick in the draft. ... There are potentially some good options if we stay put" — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 24, 2017

The Jets have been connected to a couple of the draft’s top quarterback prospects in Mitchell Trubisky (they reportedly have a “crush” on him and sent six people to his workout) and Deshaun Watson (they met with him at the combine), so it’s possible they are thinking about adding a passer with that No. 6 pick and then acquiring more selections by trading back in the second and/or third rounds. Doing so would give them their quarterback of the future and allow them to fill the many holes on their roster in the later rounds.