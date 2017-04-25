Jets GM: 'No problem' removing domestic violence offenders from draft board

Do not expect the New York Jets to turn in a draft card with Joe Mixon's name on it this weekend. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan strongly implied during his pre-draft press conference that players with a history of domestic violence will not be on the team's draft board.

"There's some things that are extremely egregious that I personally have a very hard time condoning," Maccagnan said, per the New York Daily News. "And (domestic) violence in particular is a very serious thing to me. For me and my wife, we've had a personal experience with that … We don't take it lightly."

Friends of the Maccagnans were killed in a domestic violence murder-suicide several years ago, and Maccagnan's wife has become very involved in the One Love Foundation to raise awareness about the warning signs of domestic violence.

"We vet this stuff as thoroughly as we can," Maccagnan said. "We try to make sure we're accurate in terms of passing our verdict on if we think they're guilty or bad or whatever. We take that very seriously. In the end, I have no problem whatsoever taking players off the board from that standpoint. I'd rather make sure we focus on players that are good players and ideally good people and good members of our society."

He also indicated that Jets owner Woody Johnson is typically involved in decisions about players with off-field concerns.

"Quite frankly, if there's a player (ownership) feel(s) very strongly against, we'll find another player to draft," he said. "We're going to do our due diligence and vet the player and if we think the player is worth a potential investment -- but there are definitely issues off the field -- we're going to make sure that ownership understands that. And if they feel okay with it, we'll proceed. And if they don't, we won't."