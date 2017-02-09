Jets' Marshall says Tom Brady isn't best player ever, lists four 'better' players

The Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday means that Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl wins than any other quarterback in NFL history.

It also means he's now tied with Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins ever, by any player at any position.

Brady also picked up his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, which is the most of any player in NFL history, and since I'm spouting out Brady accolades, it's probably also worth mentioning that he now holds 11 Super Bowl records.

For most NFL fans, the Patriots' 25-point comeback over the Falcons was enough to finally end the "who's the best player of all-time" argument because it seems pretty clear that the answer is Brady.

However, not everyone is completely sold on that.

For instance, take Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

"He's not the best player ever," Marshall told NJ Advanced Media this week.

The way Marshall sees it, there's two different arguments when you're talking about who the best player of all-time is. One argument revolves around the best quarterback, while the other argument revolves around the best overall player.

Marshall will concede that Brady is the best quarterback, but not the best overall player.

"We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he's probably the best in the business, and we think he's the best player," Marshall said. "And that's not true. When I think about [a] player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks. That, to me, is the best player.

Basically, the fact that Brady's not athletic enough to play defense or special teams is being held against him. So who's the best player in the game right now?

"J.J. Watt can play defensive end, tight end, put him at tackle, make him lose some weight and he can probably play linebacker and safety," Marshall said. "That's the best player."

The Jets receiver also said he would put Watt on his list of best players to ever play the game.

"Man, that's tough," Marshall said naming the best players ever. "I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion. I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion [Sanders] in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion. That would probably be impossible [to say for sure]."

So he would put everyone except for Tom Brady.

Maybe Marshall is just suffering from Patriots' fatigue. In January, he said he was sick and tired of the fact that everyone was always talking about Bill Belichick.

The way Marshall talks about the Patriots, you would think he hates them, but that's not the case. In December he actually said that the idea of playing for the Patriots was intriguing.