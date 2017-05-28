Jets' Morris Claiborne: 'I can be the No. 1 corner in this league if I'm healthy'

In a time of year filled with hyperbole, Morris Claiborne might've just taken the throne for himself.

Claiborne, who left the Cowboys this offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Jets, told the New York Post at OTAs this week that he can be the best cornerback in the entire NFL as long as he's healthy. No really, he actually said it.

"I feel like I can be the No. 1 corner in this league if I'm healthy … when I'm healthy," Claiborne said. "When I'm out there playing and I'm healthy and I'm on my game, I don't feel like there is anybody better than me."

The biggest problem, of course, is that Claiborne has yet to stay healthy since the Cowboys made him the sixth-overall pick in 2012. He's appeared in 47 of 80 possible regular season games. He missed 33 games in five seasons. His injuries? An assortment of knee, hamstring, shoulder, ankle, and groin knocks.

So, it's certainly been a rough go for Claiborne. Injuries are the reason why he could only land a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason.

But when Claiborne has been on the field, he's actually been a strong player. The basic statistics don't really show it -- he's notched four interceptions in five seasons -- but more advanced metrics paint a prettier picture. Last year, he allowed a 64.1 passer rating in coverage, which ranked eighth in the NFL, just below Richard Sherman. The big difference between the two? Sherman was targeted 76 times while Claiborne accumulated only 48. That wasn't because Claiborne's coverage was so dominant that quarterbacks chose to ignore him. It was because Claiborne appeared in seven games last year.

In 2015, Claiborne's passer rating in coverage rose to 100.3. So, he's definitely not the league's best cornerback when healthy.

Passer rating stats via Pro Football Focus

So, here's the thing: Claiborne isn't entirely wrong. He can be a pretty damn good cornerback when healthy. He still holds potential. The only problem is that there's a difference between being good for half a season and being good for an entire season. And really, given that he's never played in an entire season, there's no way to know if he can be consistent enough over a 16-game stretch.

He'll get his chance to prove his value this season. The Jets parted with Darrelle Revis this offseason, so Claiborne is the team's primary corner. And playing in the AFC East means facing Brandin Cooks and Sammy Watkins (if he's healthy) four times a year.