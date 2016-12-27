Jets place Bryce Petty on season-ending IR with a torn labrum

After six games, four starts, and 133 passes, Jets quarterback Bryce Petty's season is over.

The Jets placed Petty on season-ending injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder while attempting to tackle Malcolm Butler. Butler was running back his second interception of Petty on the afternoon.

Petty finishes the season 75 of 133 (56.4 percent) for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven picks. His passer rating of 60.0 is one of the 15 worst for first or second-year passers this century, per Pro-Football-Reference, out of 115 players that have thrown at least 100 passes during their first and second seasons combined.

For their season finale against Rex Ryan and the Bills next week, the Jets will be down to Ryan Fitzpatrick and 2015 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg on their QB depth chart. Hackenberg has yet to be activated for a game, but he may well get the start next weekend so the Jets can at least see what they've got before the season is out.