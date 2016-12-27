Jets place Bryce Petty on season-ending IR with a torn labrum
Petty's sophomore season is over after 133 passes
After six games, four starts, and 133 passes, Jets quarterback Bryce Petty's season is over.
The Jets placed Petty on season-ending injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder while attempting to tackle Malcolm Butler. Butler was running back his second interception of Petty on the afternoon.
Petty finishes the season 75 of 133 (56.4 percent) for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven picks. His passer rating of 60.0 is one of the 15 worst for first or second-year passers this century, per Pro-Football-Reference, out of 115 players that have thrown at least 100 passes during their first and second seasons combined.
For their season finale against Rex Ryan and the Bills next week, the Jets will be down to Ryan Fitzpatrick and 2015 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg on their QB depth chart. Hackenberg has yet to be activated for a game, but he may well get the start next weekend so the Jets can at least see what they've got before the season is out.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Victor Cruz: Pats don't want to face us
The Giants are 3-1 in their last four meetings with the Patriots, including two Super Bowl...
-
Reggie Bush could set an ugly NFL record
It's been a long season for the former No. 2 overall pick
-
Belichick not a fan of frequent firings
The Patriots coach has some thoughts on NFL coaches who were recently fired
-
Week 17 Super Bowl Odds
Look at the quarterbacks the Patriots might have to play in the playoffs
-
Ranking potential NFL coaching jobs
Using factors like location, ownership and access to a decent QB, our man ranks 11 potential...
-
Report: Pats want a lot for Garoppolo
The Pats have a knack for dealinng their backup quarterbacks onto other teams
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre