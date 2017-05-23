Jets waive 2015 second-round pick Devin Smith after second ACL injury

The Jets have decided to part ways with 2015 second-round pick Devin Smith less than a month after it was announced that the wide receiver would miss the 2017 season while recovering from a torn ACL. This is is Smith's second torn ACL in less than two years.

On Monday, Smith was waived with an injury designation, closing the book on two disappointing years in New York. At the time of Smith's injury last month, general manager Mike Maccagnan called the setback "unfortunate," and then foreshadowed Smith's eventual fate: "Sometimes it's just the nature of our business."

Smith arrived in New York drawing comparisons to DeSean Jackson. And his selection was widely praised; CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco gave the Jets an A for landing a "speed receiver to stretch," and NFL Network's Mike Mayock had this to say when New York took Smith with the No. 37 pick: "This guy tracks the football deep as well as any wide receiver in this draft. He has 4.4 speed. It seemed like every catch he made this year was for a touchdown."

Meanwhile, Jets coach Todd Bowles' comments after Smith's injury are perhaps more true now than ever.

"It's bad luck and bad timing, because the kid worked so hard to get back," Bowles said in April. "He's got to persevere. And the adversity will help him get stronger and hopefully he comes back and it doesn't happen again. But unfortunately in this game, over my course of time playing and coaching, you see these type of things, and some of the best athletes get hurt and don't get a chance to get on the field."

In two seasons, Smith appeared in 14 games and had 10 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown. If Smith clears waivers, he would revert to injured reserve, according to the team's official website.