Jets will reportedly release Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall

The New York Jets have already made several moves this offseason to get younger and move on from expensive players, releasing stalwart veterans Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis this week. Now another such move is coming.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will release wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

And now the Jets are releasing WR Brandon Marshall, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2017

Marshall has been with the team for the last two seasons, having arrived in a trade during the 2015 offseason in exchange for the Jets swapping a fifth-round pick with the Bears and receiving a seventh-rounder in return. Marshall had a Pro Bowl year in 2015, catching 109 passes for 1,502 and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns. As Ryan Fitzpatrick (and his backups) came back to earth in 2016, so too did Marshall’s numbers.

He was set to make $7.5 million during the 2017 season, but instead, the Jets will clear all that money off their cap.

Marshall turns 33 later this month, but he’s been productive into his 30s and should have plenty of suitors in free agency. He’s previously mentioned the possibility of playing for the Patriots, but he has also since said that Tom Brady isn’t the best player ever and that people talk about Bill Belichick too much, so we may not want to read into that.