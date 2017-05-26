Jim Harbaugh takes blame for Jim Schwartz handshake debacle in 49ers-Lions game

One of the all-time great moments in postgame handshake history was the 2011 game between the 49ers and Lions, a 25-19 victory for Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco squad over Jim Schwartz's Detroit team that featured the two coaches in a bit of a skirmish after the game ended.

Basically, Schwartz did not take kindly to Harbaugh, in his first year as NFL coach, leaping up and down as he came to the middle of the field to shake hands after the 49ers won. Or Harbaugh back-slapping him after an aggressive handshake. So Schwartz chased him down and a melee ensued.

It was always just assumed to be two hotheads getting aggressive following an intense game, but on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast recently, Harbaugh admitted that the incident was his fault and said that he and Schwartz have since made up and are friends.

"I went in too hard, too aggressive on that handshake. I've since changed that, not doing that anymore," Harbaugh said. "Jim and I are, he was, can't blame him. I went in too hard, too aggressively on the handshake. And you respect him for taking exception to that. We've talked and we're good. We're back to friends."

So what went wrong? Well, basically Harbaugh violated handshake protocol.

"Yeah, there's a protocol in a postgame handshake. I've been there as the winner, I've been there as a loser," Harbaugh said. "Hey, nice game, and then go celebrate. Premature celebration there and in the wrong.

"I think there's ... the postgame handshake isn't the place for anything. If you're bitter then change the 'I' to an 'E.' Don't get bitter, get better. Nothing's really changing at the postgame handshake, you just shake hands and go on our way."

That Harbaugh was willing to discuss it is a welcome change. Back in 2012, both he and Schwartz were completely unwilling to discuss the matter.

Harbaugh has been unafraid to throw barbs back in the direction of his previous stint in the NFL, so it's not like he would hesitate to say what he means or how he feels if he was still mad about the incident. He clearly feels bad about what happened.

The entire interview is worth a listen, because it's pretty freaking hilarious. Harbaugh calls organic food "a sham," says that the human body craves contact "unlike a car," says he needs football like most people "need ice cream," and ended up discussing the battle between Schwartz after he said that the last fight he got in was at the age of ... 39. That's 14 years ago (2003) when he was coaching the Raiders.

Oh and that was a segue from a question about him and brother John Harbaugh winning a wrestling match against the Jay and Jon Gruden or Rex and Rob Ryan.

"They're pretty gritty guys, the Ryan brothers. Gruden, a very well-trained guy. Jon especially stays after the weights, stays in shape," Harbaugh said. "We're all, like ... I haven't gotten in a real wrestling match or fight since I was like 39. ...

"Eh, I don't know if I really won. That was a fistfight. Couple guys. It was a Bennigan's type of thing. Someone made a comment and I took exception. I took a couple of shots. There were like two guys. I did not win. I can't say that I won. I didn't get crushed either. I got some blows in."

Incredible. Asked who the toughest/grittiest player he ever coached was, Harbaugh had plenty of answers on that too.

"Justin Smith, Frank Gore, Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick ... so many," Harbaugh said. "Joe Staley, Owen Marecic, Andrew Luck ... Toby Gerhart. Nobody likes a big back like I do," Harbaugh said. "So many good tight ends. Jake Butt. Gritty. Phenomenal. You put him into a category. He's a "football player" -- it really sums up everything that I think is good about being a football player. Been around some real, real great ones that way."

It's pretty obvious when you see that list, hear Harbaugh blast vegans and watch the style of football that his teams play that there is nothing about Jim Harbaugh that is an act. He is a football guy's football guy.