Jim Irsay announces Andrew Luck had surgery on his throwing shoulder injury

In each of the last two seasons, the Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs. It's no coincidence that those two misses came after star quarterback Andrew Luck finally crumbled under the weight of all the hits and pressure he's been under since the beginning of his career. Luck suffered several injuries during the 2015 campaign, including one to his throwing shoulder.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday that Luck has undergone shoulder surgery and that he will be ready for the 2017 season.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

Irsay and Luck had each previously stated that Luck would not need surgery, so this is a bit of a change of course for the Colts.

Jim Irsay on Andrew Luck's shoulder issues when the team was in London in early October: pic.twitter.com/BBuzIehdCB — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 19, 2017 Andrew Luck on Jan. 2:



Is there any reason for the fans to worry about your shoulder?

"No, I do not think so." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 19, 2017

It's good that Luck is getting his shoulder fixed, if it's been bothering him enough that surgery was necessitated, but this is also a case of treating the symptom when it's the disease that needs to be cured. In other words, the Colts have to fix their offensive line to Luck stops taking so many hits year after year. Otherwise, he'll keep suffering injuries both major and minor and we'll be talking about more surgeries throughout his career.