Jim Irsay announces Andrew Luck had surgery on his throwing shoulder injury

Andrew Luck originally injured his shoulder during the 2015 season

In each of the last two seasons, the Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs. It's no coincidence that those two misses came after star quarterback Andrew Luck finally crumbled under the weight of all the hits and pressure he's been under since the beginning of his career. Luck suffered several injuries during the 2015 campaign, including one to his throwing shoulder.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday that Luck has undergone shoulder surgery and that he will be ready for the 2017 season.

Irsay and Luck had each previously stated that Luck would not need surgery, so this is a bit of a change of course for the Colts.

It's good that Luck is getting his shoulder fixed, if it's been bothering him enough that surgery was necessitated, but this is also a case of treating the symptom when it's the disease that needs to be cured. In other words, the Colts have to fix their offensive line to Luck stops taking so many hits year after year. Otherwise, he'll keep suffering injuries both major and minor and we'll be talking about more surgeries throughout his career.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

