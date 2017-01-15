Jim Irsay reportedly wants Peyton Manning to run Colts, but there's one big issue

The Indianapolis Colts remain a situation worth watching when it comes to the people running the football side of things. Coach Chuck Pagano says he's safe but no one's heard from Jim Irsay, which is awkward with rumors swirling about the owner's interest in trying to make a splash with a new hire either at coach or in the front office.

Irsay reportedly pursued ESPN analyst Jon Gruden since the season ended, trying to convince Gruden to leave broadcasting and return to coaching. Additionally, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Irsay tried/is trying to convince Peyton Manning to head up football operations.

Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football w Gruden as coach. Still hopeful to get Peyton — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

The immediate issue here is Gruden's not interested. Gruden said he's "a broadcaster, not a coach" now and doesn't want to get back into the business. So if bringing back Manning is predicated on getting Gruden in the fold, you can go ahead and shut down the idea.

However, according to Glazer, Irsay is still interested in bringing back Manning even without Gruden in the mix.

While Irsay would love to bring Peyton back its Manning's call and tho he's listened I think it would be uphill battle to get him to do it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

This also presents problems. Remember that Irsay is the guy who dumped Manning after his neck surgeries so the franchise could move forward with Andrew Luck as quarterback. It was a business decision and the right move, but Manning was great in Denver and won a Super Bowl (despite his play declining, the Broncos actually won). There are still some feelings there about being released, regardless of how much sense it made.

Additionally, there's a ton of uncertainty with the Colts right now. Irsay gave Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson four-year extensions last offseason. We think they're safe but the fact we're discussing this points to the fact nothing is certain in Indy. Grigson and Pagano might just be the safety net for Irsay.

Colts analogy alert: Pagano is Irsay's safety school. But Irsay has applied to Harvard and Yale and awaiting results. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 13, 2017

And the issue with that is the unnecessary awkwardness for Manning. If he were to come into Indy, it would be perceived as him running off Grigson and Pagano. There's no way Manning wants to kick things off like that; it's just no how he operates. He has more tact.

Let's not sleep on the Luck factor here, either. Manning was replaced by Luck and Luck is the quarterback in Indy for the long haul because of his contract. Both guys are professional enough to make it work, but there's probably a hint of awkwardness there as well. "Hey there, guy who replaced me. Go win." Any success Manning would have as an exec would come at the expense of his records and success as a quarterback. It would be odd.

And finally, maybe Manning doesn't want to dive right into being a football exec. Maybe he wants to spend time relaxing, like he has the last year. Maybe he wants to ensure he finds the right landing spot. Maybe he wants to work closer to his family.

Unlike an on-field football career, Manning doesn't have to worry about time being a factor. He can pick and choose and make sure he lands in the best possible situation.