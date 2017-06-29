Jim Irsay's Twitter account has apparently been hacked twice in the past two weeks
The Colts owner needs a new password on social media
Social media is a dangerous place to be sometimes, because plenty of people can post things on Twitter (or Snapchat -- hello, Draymond Green) that they will regret. Or maybe someone will say the bad thing for you after hacking your account. Remember: this very thing happened to Laremy Tunsil five minutes before the start of the 2015 NFL Draft and caused him to fall precipitously.
A hacked Twitter account has also apparently been a problem for Colts owner Jim Irsay over the past several weeks. On June 16, something happened with Irsay's account (we honestly don't know what it was) that caused him to let everyone know he had been hacked and to "be careful" on social media.
Whatever it was probably should have caused Irsay to think about changing his password, but apparently he did not follow through. Because on Wednesday night, a very, very, VERY NSFW photo of a female not wearing clothes (Deadspin has a screenshot saved here, again NSFW) was sent out from Irsay's Twitter account.
The tweet was deleted within 15 minutes of being sent out. And at that point in time, Irsay replied to his original tweet about being hacked with just his Twitter handle.
A reply of a tweet like that will surface the original tweet in a conversation thread, so it's actually not a terrible idea if you're saying you got hacked in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way, but it is odd to just simply reference being hacked two weeks prior as a way of saying you've been hacked again.
That tweet, as well as a tweet in the direction of several different Indy media personalities, was later deleted.
It is very odd behavior for someone who was hacked. The deletion isn't weird, but the idea that you would just @reply a previous tweet stating you were hacked to let everyone know you were hacked, then delete said @reply but never follow up and say you were hacked is a weird thing to do. Oftentimes when celebrities engage in bizarre behavior online, they claim they were hacked, and oftentimes people do not believe them.
That appears to be the case with Irsay on some corners of the internet.
Or maybe it's all a publicity stunt to steal the NBA's Thunder (perhaps you prefer Rockets?)
Or maybe Irsay just needs to change his password immediately.
Goin out on a limb here but @JimIrsay twitter password of Colts1234 should probably be a tad stronger— RyanCauley (@wizcauleyfa) June 29, 2017
Jim Irsay really needs to stop making his twitter password AndrewLuckRules.— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 29, 2017
Hopefully he doesn't use the same password as the combination for his luggage.
