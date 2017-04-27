Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No nerves' about possible trade in 2017 NFL Draft

Last we heard, the Browns weren't holding their breath about possibly trading for Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But a lot can change in two weeks, especially for a team loaded with draft picks and in desperate of a franchise quarterback.

For now, the expectation is that the Browns will take pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first-overall pick and if they truly like Mitchell Trubisky, they could trade up into the top-10 to grab the former UNC quarterback. But if they have any concerns about Trubisky -- and a lot of teams do, apparently -- then Plan B could involve either taking a quarterback later in the draft or renewing trade talks for Garoppolo.

Whatever happens, Garoppolo isn't worried about his future, whether it's in New England behind Tom Brady or in Cleveland with the Browns, who won one game last season.

"No nerves," Garoppolo told Comcast SportsNet New England's Mike Girardi on Wednesday from the Celtics game. "I'm just trying to enjoy the game with the guys tonight. It's a special thing coming out here."

There's still much to sort through logistically. At one point, the Patriots reportedly wanted the Browns' No. 1 in the 2017 NFL Draft, and maybe even their 2018 first-round pick too. If that seems extreme, it is. Garoppolo has thrown a grand total of 94 passes since coming into the league in 2014. You can stare at the tape from his preseason play -- or the two starts he had to begin the 2016 regular season -- all you want, but there's scant evidence that he's worth what the Patriots are reportedly asking.

Of course, the Browns could have had Garoppolo in 2014, when he was coming out of college. Former Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan -- who served in that role for the Falcons last season and is now the 49ers' new head coach -- confirmed as much during Super Bowl week.

"They had me look at every quarterback and evaluate every quarterback,'' he said in early February. "That's everywhere. They ask you to evaluate everyone and you give grades and you tell people who you want and you wait to see what happens."

So who were Shanahan's top two favorites?

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Patriots and Derek Carr of the Raiders, both second-round picks. Instead, the Browns traded up to No. 22 to grab Johnny Manziel. Former general manager Ray Farmer took responsibility for selecting Manziel though owner Jimmy Haslam may have also had something to do with the decision.

Neither Manziel, nor the Browns' other first-rounder that year, Justin Gilbert, are currently in the league.

Meanwhile, all this trade talk hasn't been a distraction Garoppolo.

"To be honest, I really didn't think about it," he admitted. "I was just enjoying the offseason. Working out. Grinding it out with the guys out in California. Now we're back at it with the team."