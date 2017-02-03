Joe McKnight's alleged killer indicted on second-degree murder charge
McKnight, a former NFL running back, was shot and killed in December
Ronald Gasser, the man accused of shooting and killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight, has been indicted on second-degree murder charges. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office announced the charges Thursday.
Gasser, 55, had originally been arrested on a manslaughter charge, per the Times-Picayune.
"Subsequent to that arrest, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office continued working together in a collaborative effort to develop additional evidence regarding the case," the DA's office stated in a press release explaining the change in charge.
According to a police report obtained by the Times-Picayune in December, McKnight was killed after a dispute with a fellow motorist in Terrytown, Louisiana:
A witness, who declined to give her name, said she was leaving a store in the area when she saw a man at the intersection yelling at another man, who was trying to apologize. The man who was yelling shot the other man more than once, she said. She said the shooter shot the man, stood over him and said "I told you don't you f--- with me." Then he fired again, she said.
If convicted, Gasser faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, probation or suspended sentence.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Freeney misses practice with calf injury
Freeney missed practice with a calf issue but should be good to go for Sunday
-
2017 Super Bowl weather forecast
Will the weather play a factor in Super Bowl LI?
-
51 wild props for Super Bowl LI
The Super Bowl offers a great opportunity to bet on different things
-
Who's playing in Super Bowl 2017
Everything you need to know about who is playing in the Super Bowl
-
List of previous Super Bowl winners
Here is a look at the previous 50 Super Bowl results
-
List of previous Super Bowl MVPs, 1-50
Who'll win MVP honors when the Falcons and Patriots clash? History favors a QB
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre