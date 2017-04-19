Joe Mixon’s agent denies allegations that Mixon struck a female while in high school

Joe Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, strongly denied on Wednesday new allegations that Mixon has another incident of violence toward women in his past.

"I think it's shameful that irresponsible journalists are not looking at both sides of the story and aren't asking for comment before they go with innuendo and heresay," Schaffer told CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. "They don't attempt to verify the statement. It's unprofessional, and there is a 20-year-old young man whose career is at stake right now, and this kid has done nothing but all the right things leading up to the draft and all that we ask is that you treat him fairly and look into the allegations first.

"For anybody to go out there and print that without at least calling and checking in with both sides is irresponsible. Nothing happened. Nothing happened in high school. There is no incident or event at all and the teams that have asked us about it and have fully done their homework are aware of that. Joe has told them everything. Any team that has asked about it, Joe has told them everything."

Schaffer was responding to the circulation of a statement made by Anthony Hernandez, the father of the alleged victim, who says that Mixon struck his daughter while in high school. The statement was read by the lawyer for Amelia Molitor -- the victim of Mixon's disturbing assault while at Oklahoma University -- in an interview with with the Norman Police Department during which Molitor described her own assault. Molitor stated in the interview that her own assault was a result of her refusing to heed Mixon's sexual advances.

"I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her," Hernandez's statement read, in part, per a video obtained by the Dallas Morning News. "I went to the school and ... they hid him in the office. He got no punishment. The police even came. I was escorted off the campus as if I did something wrong. These are simply the facts, he's a woman beater."

Mixon was not charged in connection with any alleged incident, but rumors of it have made their way into NFL circles. Former personnel evaluator Gil Brandt told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday, prior to the release of this statement, that Mixon's "problems started back in high school," for example.

Mixon had recently been rumored to be rising up NFL draft boards as some teams considered him more as a player and focused less on the brutal assault of Molitor (though some teams had already justifiably removed him from their board entirely), but it is unknown how another allegation of assault against a woman will affect that.