Joe Montana really likes Odell Beckham Jr., but still isn't crazy about that boat trip

Like the rest of the football-watching world, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana thinks Odell Beckham Jr. is a special talent. But Montana, who played in an era before social media documented a professional athlete's every move, wasn't a fan of Beckham's decision to party on a boat in Miami before the Giants' January playoff game.

"Well, I think that might have been a little excessive for that time of year," Montana told the New York Post on Tuesday. ... "You want to try and relax, but the problem is you have too many [cell phones] around, and everybody has a camera these days, even your friends. So it's sort of hard to do something like that and think you're going to get away with it."

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

Montana isn't wrong. But the fact that prying eyes are everywhere shouldn't necessarily mean that Beckham has to be a shut-in. When the photo above surfaced -- days before the Giants-Packers wild-card matchup -- Giants coach Ben McAdoo was unconcerned. Unfortunately for Beckham, he had one of the worst games of his career in New York's 38-13 loss. He had just four catches for 28 yards to go along with two drops and a postgame wall-punching incident. Another Hall of Famer -- wide receiver Cris Carter -- blamed Beckham's performance not on hanging in South Beach but on something much less exciting.

"He realized he was too hyped for the game and put too much pressure on himself after he dropped the first pass," Carter told the New York Daily News in March. "That created anxiety. He didn't play well. He thought he was going to have a great game against Green Bay and destroy them. He tried to do too much after the first drop and that's when the anxiety came. ... What about all the [Giants] who didn't go to Miami and played like horse manure?"

The difference: They're not Odell Beckham Jr.

Either way, Montana not only remains a fan, he wouldn't be surprised if Beckham ends up being mentioned in the same breath with Jerry Rice.

"Oh, yeah, I think so. … Hopefully he makes it that far down the line. ... I hope he does," Montana said.