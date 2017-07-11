Joey Porter's 'blunt' message got through to 'immature' young Ben Roethlisberger

Before Bruce Arians was a two-time NFL coach of the year -- first, with the Colts in 2012 and then with the Cardinals in 2014 -- he was the Steelers offensive coordinator (2007-2011), and before that, their wide receivers coach (2004-2006), which coincided with the arrival of the quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers' 2004 first-round pick.

Roethlisberger's NFL introduction couldn't have gone better; he saw his first action in Week 2, became the starter in Week 3, and never looked back. The Steelers were 15-1 during his rookie season and made it to the AFC Championship Game. The early success went to his head, apparently. During the 2005 campaign, when it wasn't clear if Pittsburgh would even qualify for the playoffs, Roethlisberger was already developing a reputation as a diva -- not with media and fans, but with his teammates.

Arians recounts those early days in his book, The Quarterback Whisperer.

"During the [2005] season Ben often acted immature, as if all the stories that documented the greatness of 'Big Ben' had gone to his head," Arians writes, via Pro Football Talk. "He wasn't signing as many autographs for teammates as he should; some days he would sign, some days he wouldn't."

It wasn't until then-Steelers linebacker Joey Porter (who is now a defensive assistant with the team) decided to speak up that Roethlisberger got the message. Late in the season, the Steelers were 7-5 and in real danger of missing the playoffs. Several veterans addressed the team and Porter used the opportunity to call out Big Ben using what Arians described as "blunt language," informing the young passer that he "needed to be one of us."

Roethlisberger's demeanor changed immediately, Arians wrote, adding that the quarterback instantly "became a different person" and "grew up fast."

The Steelers won four straight regular season games afterward and four more in the postseason which culminated in the organization's fifth Super Bowl title.

A few months later, Roethlisberger was seriously hurt while riding his motorcycle without a helmet, and in 2010, he was suspended for the first month of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. But the quarterback appears to have learned from his mistakes; he has said and done all the right things in the years since he was married (2011) and started a family (2012).