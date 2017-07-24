John Elway and the Broncos agree to terms on huge five-year extension

John Elway has been linked with the Broncos organization since 1983, and it looks like that relationship is going to last for at least five more years.

According to ESPN.com, Elway and the Broncos have agreed to terms on a five-year extension that will keep Elway in place as the team's general manager/executive vice president. Although the numbers in his deal haven't been revealed, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the new contract is expected to make Elway the highest paid GM in the NFL.

The Colorado Springs Gazette previously reported that the deal could be worth as much as $6 million to $7 million per season once it's signed.

The two sides had been working on a deal since earlier this month. Back on July 15, Broncos CEO and president, Joe Ellis, made it clear that getting a deal done with Elway was a priority.

"We're working to get it done," Ellis said at the time. "We've had some productive discussions in the last week or so and will keep talking. John's an important part of our organization, and we want to make sure he's here for a long time."

Keeping Elway for as long as possible is a no-brainer for the Broncos. Since taking over the Broncos' football operations in 2011, Elway has helped build a team that's been to the Super Bowl two times and made the playoffs in five of the past six seasons.

Since naming Elway general manager in 2011, the Broncos have the second-best winning percentage in the NFL behind only the Patriots.

Elway played for the Broncos from 1983 to 1998 and won a total of two Super Bowls during his 16-year career with the team. After retiring, Elway became an executive for the Colorado Crush before being hired by the Broncos in 2011.

With Elway constructing the roster, the Broncos have made two Super Bowls over the past six years, which includes a 24-10 Super Bowl 50 win over the Panthers following the 2015 season.