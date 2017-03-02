John Elway on Tony Romo rumors: 'We're going to look at all the options'

We first heard of Tony Romo as a possible option in Denver way back in October 2016, long before we knew what young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch (in Denver) or Dak Prescott (in Dallas) could do. The jury’s still out on Siemian and Lynch, though Prescott’s permanent ascension to the top of the depth chart has sealed Romo’s fate with the Cowboys.

Which is why he’ll soon hit free agency, free to sign with any team that wants him. On Wednesday from the combine in Indianapolis, Broncos general manager John Elway spoke in general terms (because Romo is still under contract with the Cowboys) about the team’s need for a veteran quarterback.

“I’ll say we’re going to look at all the options -- once they become available, we’re going to look at all the options,’’ Elway said, via ESPN.com. “If it’s best for the Denver Broncos, if it’s best for this team, because it’s not only about winning next year but also what it does for the future too. All those things will come in the discussion. Once we get to that point, we know where we are, we’ll kick the tires and do our homework on everything and make the best decision for the Broncos.’’

Elway added that the team wants a quarterback that “we could hang our hat on for a long, long time,” while not ruling out a situation that included a veteran joining Siemian and Lynch on the depth chart. The general manager also conceded that any additions will be weighed against what it would mean for Siemian and Lynch’s growth and development.

“That’s a concern: Does it stunt their growth?’’ Elway said. “Where does it put those guys? How do they handle it? And all those type of questions come into the discussion if we were to go down to that road. How does it affect those young guys? How does it affect their reps? Are they still going to continue to get better or is that going to impede their growth? Those are things that are under consideration and [we] think about if we’re going to bring in a veteran or not.’’ During Super Bowl Week, KUSA’s Mike Klis reported that Romo, like Peyton Manning five years ago, would be of keen interest to the Broncos.

“A source in the Broncos’ football department did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in [Romo],” Klis wrote at the time, adding: “But also for financial and cap purposes, the Broncos likely would only express interest in Romo if he is released. That way, the Broncos would be in better position to negotiate a reduced contract with Romo.”

The competition for a just-released Romo would be fierce, but the Broncos could make the same argument to him that they made to Manning back in 2012: Here’s your best shot to win a Super Bowl before you retire. Romo would be surrounded with playmakers on offense with the added luxury of a dominant defense. He’d be hard-pressed to find that -- and a starting gig -- elsewhere in the league.