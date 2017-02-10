John Lynch's daughter started crying, called 49ers 'horrible' when he took the job

The new 49ers regime is about to embark on a journey fraught with disaster. The Niners are coming off a two-win season that is highly emblematic of their roster and the guys charged with fixing everything, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, have no experience in this situation.

It's very obvious to everyone that making the 49ers good will be an uphill climb. That includes Lynch's family. More specifically, his 9-year-old daughter who, according to Lynch in an interview with Mike Silver of NFL Network, started "bawling" and called the team "horrible" after he took the job.

"I think the toughest one -- I haven't told this yet to the media -- all my kids took it really well," Lynch said. "They were shocked but they took it really well. My 9-year-old started bawling, and she's not that girl. She's the one that was always happy. And she was crying, and I said, 'What's wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?' And she said, 'No daddy,' and she was sobbing. And I said, 'What's wrong?' And she said, 'The 49ers are horrible.'

"So, I said, 'Well, I think that's why they hired your daddy.'"

That's a great story! Lynch, who was hired by San Francisco in what can only be called a shocking move, has no experience as a GM. But he is a borderline Hall of Fame player (he'll be back up for induction next year) and has a lot of media training thanks to years working as a FOX Sports analyst.

His experience showed during that story -- it's a humanizing tale about his family, it's a funny joke and it's not inaccurate at all. He paints the 49ers as a terrible team, reminds people how much work he has to do as a GM and does it all without sounding desperate and scared.

There isn't much reason for hope in the 49ers organization in terms of the roster. But Shanahan, who was officially named the head coach after the Falcons 34-28 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and Lynch, who was hired as combo with Shanahan the week before, are a fascinating combination.

Upside is everywhere with this duo, even if there's a total lack of experience.

Leah's not wrong: the 49ers are horrible. And if Lynch and Shanahan can make them good again they might get statues out in front of Levi's Stadium. At the very least they'll earn the respect of Lynch's little girl.