John Madden sees 'a lot of problems' for NFL teams in Las Vegas on Saturday nights

Before the broadcasting and before the best-selling video game, John Madden was a legend. Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, amassing an incredible 103-32-7 record, good for the second-best winning percentage (.750) among coaches that coached at least 50 games. He won a Super Bowl, became the youngest coach ever to win 100 games, never had a single losing season and still holds the Raiders record for wins.

So, it's not a surprise that he was asked this week for his thoughts on the team moving to Las Vegas . And it's also probably not a surprise that Madden is not exactly in favor of the move. When the Raiders moved the first time (to Los Angeles), he knew Oakland would get a team again because the city still had the Oakland Coliseum, he said. Not this time.

"When they move out, that's going to be torn down and it's going to be a high-rise or some doggone thing and there'll be no more Oakland Raiders, there'll be no more history of the Oakland Raiders," Madden said in an interview on SiriusXM. "That really bothers me."

Madden is also bothered by how difficult it might be for coaches whose teams are flying into Vegas for a game. "I would hate to have my team be in Las Vegas on Saturday night before the game," he said. "You say, 'Well, you had a bunch of rowdies,' but every team has a bottom 10. You can say, 'Oh, we got a good group, it's a great group, we're together,' and all this stuff. Say you have 55 guys. Forty-five of them can be perfect, but you've got that bottom 10. And you have to be as good as your last guy. If this thing goes through, I think there's going to be a lot of problems like that."

That's not an uncommon viewpoint, though it is likely one the NFL considered before deciding to move a team into the Nevada desert. Still, Madden said he was surprised that the move was approved with such haste. "I didn't think that that would happen, and when they got a vote of 31-1, I was really shocked and I was surprised not only that it happened, but how quickly that it happened," he said. "I'm not sure that they have that whole deal together yet."

The Raiders will play two more seasons in Oakland as the new stadium in Las Vegas is constructed, but beyond that, nobody knows what the future of football in Oakland might be.