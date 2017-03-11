Johnny Manziel gets engaged to model Bre Tiesi, who supports his comeback attempt

Manziel has been out of the league for 12 months

Johnny Manziel is engaged to Bre Tiesi, the former NFL quarterback told TMZ on Friday.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” he said.

As for the particulars, Manziel reportedly popped the question while the couple was vacationing in Paris (we’re assuming France, not Texas, though TMZ does not specify).

“I’m in shock,” said Tiesi, a model who appeared on MTV’s “Wild’n Out.” “I couldn’t imagine a day without [Johnny]. I’m so glad I never have to.”

Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner who was the Browns’ 2014 first-round pick, has been out of the NFL for 12 months. Earlier this year, he took to Twitter to thank those who have supported him “during the truly rough patches” in 2016.

Manziel also indicated that he has been working out, presumably because he’s eyeing a return to the NFL. During Super Bowl week, Manziel was in Houston signing autographs where he told fans, “ I just want to get back on the field ,” adding, “If I played in a preseason game, I’d treat it like the Super Bowl.”

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, a former Texas A&M star like Manziel, said recently that “[Manziel’s] been working. When the opportunity presents itself, I think he’ll be ready. He’s still training.”

Last week, Manziel wrote on Instagram that “without [Tiesi] there is no comeback.”

If Manziel does indeed get another chance at NFL glory, there’s a possibility that he could face a suspension as a result of his domestic violence case from January 2016.

