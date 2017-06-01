Johnny Manziel looks good and is ready for a comeback, according to ex-teammate

It has been a very quiet few months for Johnny Manziel, as the former Cleveland Browns quarterback hasn't been heard from in a while. That's a good thing.

And it lends a little bit of credence to Chargers wideout Travis Benjamin, who was a teammate of Manziel's in Cleveland, saying on NFL Network that he recently saw the former first-round pick and a comeback could be in the cards.

"I saw Johnny about a month ago with this [physical therapy] guy we go to in San Diego," Benjamin said. "He looked good, he said he's ready to come back. Hopefully he gets a shot at a team and he continues to humble himself and play good."

Asked by Andrew Siciliano on "Up to the Minute" why a team should take a chance on Manziel, Benjamin said that team would get a quarterback who is hungry to take advantage of his second chance.

"You're going to have a guy that comes in ready to prove himself, ready to get his second chance at what he does best," Benjamin said.

Benjamin was on the receiving end of most of the few highlights of Manziel's professional career, including a Week 1 touchdown pass back in 2015 when Manziel came off the bench in relief of an injured Josh McCown.

After that 54-yard bomb, Manziel found Benjamin for a 60-yard score the following week, then promptly followed it up with a second touchdown that afternoon, the latter truly reminding everyone of the Manziel that caught the nation by storm in college.

They did it again!

Johnny Manziel deeeep to Travis Benjamin for SIX. #TENvsCLE http://t.co/0uHTNopDuL — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2015

The comeback chatter for Manziel began when he re-upped with his old agent Erik Burkhardt back in March. We -- literally myself and John Breech -- saw Manziel outside of Houston at an autograph signing, his first public appearance in over a year.

Manziel has been embroiled in controversy for a while now, both on and off the field. Breech kept a running list of things Manziel did prior to his release, and it is astounding:

He was handed a four-game suspension from the NFL last summer if/when he returned, but the NFL cleared that suspension in October so he'd be available to play immediately if signed. Since the end of the season he's made a point to publicly say that he is trying to be a better person and, at one point, was sobering up to get ready for the coming football season.

Manziel also reached a deal to dismiss the domestic violence case he was involved in with his ex-girlfriend.

The deck is cleared, so to speak, for a Manziel return. There are almost certainly teams who will be intrigued to see where he's at from a physical and mental standpoint. And there will certainly be people who wonder why people would have interest in Manziel when a guy like Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned. Kaepernick as a free agent and Manziel on a roster would be ... something.

Which is a good reminder not to get too far ahead of ourselves. Manziel has been out of football for over a full season. He isn't just going to waltz back into an NFL building, and there aren't really that many opportunities for any quarterback to simply slide in and find work, much less a former first-round pick who washed out of football and is trying to find a second chance.