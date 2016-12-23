Jonathan Stewart on facemask-breaking hit: 'Looked like I had a motorcycle helmet on'
The Panthers' back still managed to run all over the Redskins on 'Monday Night Football'
Jonathan Stewart played a big part in the Panthers' 26-15 dismantling of the Redskins on Monday night, but the lasting memory from the game won't be his 25-carry, 132-yard performance, but what happened at the end of an eight-yard run in the second quarter: Stewart got hit so hard his facemask came off.
Jonathan Stewart's face mask was knocked off of his helmet on a run play 😳 pic.twitter.com/dZkrc2tG7C— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2016
And here's the moving-pictures evidence:
Jonathan Stewart's facemask popped off, but it's cool because it's the same helmet. #PlayerSafetyhttps://t.co/rCcic7raGE— Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) December 20, 2016
Stewart, who left the field wearing a helmet sans facemask, had to sit out several plays while his helmet was fixed. On Thursday, he talked about the play.
"I saw a picture of it," Stewart said, via ESPN.com's David Newton. "Looked like I had a motorcycle helmet on."
For Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula, it brought back memories of his father, the legendary coach Don Shula.
"He's got pictures of him in a Colts uniform getting beaten for a touchdown without a facemask," Shula told Newton. "I still haven't seen [the Stewart play], but it was scary."
Stewart wasn't hurt on the play in question, though a shin injury required some halftime attention from the medical staff. Still, he had one of his best games of the season, which didn't go unnoticed.
"I ain't seen Stew bring that out in a while," said defensive end Charles Johnson, who had to watch the game on television while recovering from a hamstring injury. "He was in a zone."
The Panthers (6-8) remain alive in the playoff race, though just barely. They host the division-leading Falcons on Saturday and end the regular season on New Year's Day in Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Vikings plane slides off runway
What a long, strange trip it's been for the 2016 Vikings
-
How to watch Ravens-Steelers on Xmas
Here's everything you need to know for watching Ravens-Steelers on Christmas Day
-
Terry Bradshaw not a fan of Mike Tomlin
The former Steelers quarterback does not think highly of the current Steelers coach
-
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized
it's unclear whether Bowles will coach against the Patriots on Saturday
-
Green, Coates unlikely to face Ravens
If the Steelers can beat the Ravens, they'll take the AFC North
-
NFL Mock Draft: Jets go all-in on Watson
When you have four quarterbacks, you have none, so the Jets take the plunge at the top of the...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre