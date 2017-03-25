Jonathan Stewart says 'it's a good thing' if Panthers draft a running back

Nine years ago, the Carolina Panthers didn’t look like they needed another running back. They had 24-year-old DeAngelo Williams on the roster, and he’d just finished his second season, during which he averaged 5.0 yards per carry. He looked like he was more than ready to take over for DeShaun Foster as the full-time back. Nevertheless, when pick No. 13 rolled around, the Panthers selected Oregon running back Jonathan Stewart.

Williams and Stewart formed a two-headed monster in the backfield (when healthy) for the ensuing seven seasons, before Williams was cast aside at age 31. For the last two seasons, Stewart has operated as the primary back mostly on his lonesome. Stewart just turned 30, though, and there are rumors connecting the Panthers to running backs in next month’s draft, perhaps as early as the first round.

If that bothers Stewart, he’s not letting on.

“I mean, it’s a good thing,” Stewart said of the idea that the Panthers could add another back, per the team’s official website. “You always want fresh legs. Fresh legs mean a lot, especially in the fourth quarter. Having somebody potentially come in here … there are a lot of good running backs in this draft class, a lot of talent. Definitely open arms to get somebody in here that wants to win and understands that. We’re better as a fist than we are as an open hand.”

Stewart has generally been at his best when averaging between 10 and 14 carries per game. He’s played at least 13 games in seven of his nine seasons, and per Pro-Football-Reference, his worst yards per carry figures came in 2015 and 2016 -- the only two seasons of those seven where he averaged more than 14 carries per game.

Bringing in another back to handle 5-10 carries per week would take some of the load off his shoulders, while also allowing that player to ease into a larger role, just as Stewart did early in his career.