Jonathan Stewart signs contract extension, Panthers still could draft a RB

Stewart turned 30 on Tuesday and is entering his 10th NFL season

Consult the six mock drafts listed on CBSSports.com and five of them -- including ours -- have the Panthers taking LSU running back Leonard Fournette. And should life imitate art, Fournette will share the backfield with Jonathan Stewart, the team’s 2008 first-round pick who on Friday signed a one-year extension that will keep him in Charlotte through the 2018 season.

Stewart,who turned 30 on Tuesday, had previously inked a five-year extension before the 2012 season. With an expected salary-cap hit of $8.25 million in 2017, the one-year extension provides the Panthers some relief and gives Stewart an extra year on his current deal.

The former Oregon star is entering his 10th NFL season. He rushed for 824 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns last season, and 989 yards (4.1 YPC) and six scores during the Panthers’ run to the Super Bowl in 2015. Stewart’s best effort came in 2009 when he had 1,133 rushing yards (5.1 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.

Stewart’s 1,501 rushing attempts rank first in team history and with 6,638 career rushing yards, he’s just 208 yards behind DeAngelo Williams for the all-time Panthers record. Stewart’s 45 rushing touchdowns is third behind Williams (46) and Cam Newton (48).

