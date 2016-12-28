Jordan Reed to play through shoulder injury with Redskins needing a win vs. Giants

The tight end sat out last week while Washington defeated Chicago

The Redskins enter Week 17 with an opportunity to earn a playoff spot. To do so, they'll need to beat the Giants.

So, it's a good thing then that they'll have Jordan Reed on the field. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that Reed will play through his shoulder injury Sunday.

The question now becomes, how effective will he be? Since he hurt that shoulder on Thanksgiving, Reed has been entirely ineffective.

He caught one pass for 10 yards against the Eagles and one pass for 6 yards against the Panthers before he was ejected for throwing a punch in the third quarter. He didn't play this past weekend against the Bears.

When Reed is healthy, he's an absolute monster in the passing game. He caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago. This year, he has accumulated 61 catches, 646 yards, and five touchdowns as injuries have continued to hurt his production. He has struggled with concussions throughout his career.

Still, since the beginning of the 2015 season, Reed has hauled in the second-most touchdowns among all tight ends.

