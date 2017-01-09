Jordy Nelson reportedly fractures two ribs, status unclear for Packers-Cowboys
Nelson suffered the injury in the Packers' win over the Cowboys
If Jordy Nelson plays against the Cowboys, he'll be overcoming a pretty significant injury.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Nelson fractured two ribs in the Packers' 38-13 win over the Giants on Sunday, which puts his status for this Sunday's divisional round game in jeopardy. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Nelson needs to practice Saturday to have a chance to play.
McCarthy on Jordy Nelson (rib): He'll be in the rehab group through Friday. If he can practice Saturday, he'll have a chance to play.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 9, 2017
Nelson suffered the injury in the second quarter, when took a hard shot from Leon Hall as he tried to bring down Aaron Rodgers' sideline pass.
Nelson was eventually carted back to the locker room. He didn't return and spent the night in the hospital.
The Packers handled the Giants just fine, but they've been a different offense without Nelson in the past. When Nelson missed all of last year with a torn ACL, Rodgers posted career lows in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating. This year, with Nelson back, Rodgers put up prolific numbers again.
In all, Nelson has caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. So, he'll be needed if the Packers have any shot at upsetting the 13-3 Cowboys in Dallas.
