Jordy Nelson's goal: Breathe normally again, play next week if Packers win

To beat the 13-3 Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, the Packers will need to overcome the absence of Jordy Nelson, who fractured his ribs during the team's win over the Giants last weekend. But if the Packers do find a way to advance on to the NFC title game, they could regain their star wideout.

Before Sunday's game, Nelson spoke with NFL Network's Stacey Dales. He told her that he hopes to return next week if the Packers upset the Cowboys. With that being said, he also said his current goal is to breathe normally again -- so playing football next week definitely sounds like a lofty goal.

Nelson told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that while he doesn't know how far into his recovery he'll be by next week, he's hoping he could play next Sunday if the Packers advance. His biggest goal right now, per Dales, is to get back to normal breathing. "It's a pain no one wants to feel," Nelson said.

Here's a look at the hit that caused that pain:

Nelson never returned to the game and spent the the night in the hospital. The Packers on Friday ruled him out for Sunday's game.

The Packers survived without Nelson against the Giants, but taking down the Cowboys will be an entirely different challenge. At full strength, the Cowboys only lost to one team all season long -- the Giants -- and they haven't dropped a game at home since the first week of the season. That Week 1 loss that was sealed when Terrance Williams' brain briefly broke. The Eagles did beat the Cowboys in Week 17, with many of the Cowboys' starters resting.

Without Nelson, the Packers will be missing a receiver who caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. A year ago, when Nelson missed the entire year with a torn ACL, Aaron Rodgers posted career lows in completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating. So if you're wondering just how much Nelson matters, that's how much.