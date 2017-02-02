Josh Brown on domestic-violence charges: I never hit or choked my wife

On Thursday, a day after commissioner Roger Goodell said that the investigation into Josh Brown's domestic-violence case is ongoing, "Good Morning America" aired an interview with the former Giants kicker, who said that he never hit his ex-wife.

"I mean I had put my hands on her," Brown told ABC News' Paula Faris, via NewsDay.com. "I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage. I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things."

Faris asked Brown how people should reconcile his distinction between abusing his wife but never hitting her.

"They're not supposed to. What I did was wrong. Period," Brown said. "Domestic violence is not just physical abuse. We're talking intimidation and threats, the attempt to control, body language. An abuser is going to abuse to a certain degree to acquire some kind of a reaction. ...

"The world now thinks I beat my wife," he said. "I have never hit this woman. I never hit her. Not once."

Brown, 37, was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence in May 2015. The league suspended him for the first game of the 2016 season. Giants owner John Mara defended Brown in August. After the suspension, Brown appeared in five regular-season games but landed on the commissioner's exempt list in October after the NFL obtained new evidence released by law enforcement.

In those documents, Brown admitted he had been "physically, emotionally and mentally" abusive to his now ex-wife, prompting the Giants to place him on the commissioner's exempt list. Days later, Brown released a statement:

I am sorry that my past has called into question the character or integrity of The New York Giants, Mr. Mara or any of those who have supported me along the way. I have taken measures to get help so that I may be the voice of change, not a statistic. It is important to share that I never struck my wife, and never would. Abuse takes many forms, and is not a gray area. Through the past several years I have worked to identify and rectify my own behaviors. The road to rehabilitation is a journey and a constant modification of a way of life. My journey will continue forever as a person determined to leave a positive legacy and I embrace the opportunities to show and speak about what has helped me to be that man. In the interim, I am cooperating with the Giants and the NFL. Thank you to everyone that has supported me, I will not let you down. -Josh Brown

On Wednesday, Goodell was asked about Brown.

"We do have an active investigation on Josh Brown," the commissioner said. ... "You know from last fall that we didn't have all the information from law enforcement. They released some of that at a later date. We now have that information and we will continue that investigation. Until we have a final decision we won't be making a decision about anyone's eligibility on that front."

Whatever the league finds, Brown's football career is likely over.